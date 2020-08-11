These Boho Pants Will Turn You Into a Fashionable Free Spirit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always like our clothing to go a step above. First priorities are always comfort, fit and design— if it doesn’t have passing grades on those, we won’t wear it. Once it does pass, however, we open our mind up to the greater possibilities. Does this piece inspire us to go out? Does it awaken a creativity within us? Does it make us want to tell everyone we know about it?

Different pieces will elicit different feelings and motivations, of course — but right now, we can’t get enough of how these boho pants from Amazon have us feeling some type of way. A good way. Like we’re total free spirits who are finally ready to let our true selves shine and go no matter where life takes us. All we know is the first stop is Amazon!

Get the Banjamath Smocked Waist Boho Yoga Pants starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

These pants currently have a seriously impressive amount of positive reviews. No one can get enough! Good thing they’re available in so many different colors and patterns. We’ve never been shy to stock up on a piece that we know we’ll love for years to come. Especially when that piece is this soft and comfortable. These pants are even appropriate for summer since they’re lightweight and quick to dry!

One of our favorite parts of these pants is the waistband. It’s wide and smocked, making it super, super stretchy and accommodating. Plus, smocked styles are huge in fashion right now. Below, the legs have a loose, relaxed fit, flowing freely, only gathering again down at the hem, which is elasticized to create a balloon effect over the ankle. Not only is this look trendy, but it will help pull your outfit together. It lets you show off your shoes too, versus regular palazzo pants that might just totally cover everything up!

These pants may feel comfortable like loungewear and pajamas, but we know they’ll work for so many different scenarios. You can wear them for some chill yoga, hit the beach with them over your bathing suit bottoms or even dress them up for a sidewalk brunch with an off-the-shoulder top and leather mules. So cute!

Wherever you go in these pants, just know your experience might be different than you expected — in a good way. When you’re a whole new you, the world around you looks that much brighter!

