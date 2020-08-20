These Camo Face Masks From Amazon Will Keep You Safe in Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Although restrictions have loosened in many areas, it’s more important than ever to follow the rules. Social distancing is still key, and if you’re in a public place, a face mask is an essential item to have on hand to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Per the CDC, you should always have something covering the nose and mouth areas in order to keep yourself and those around you safe.

While face masks aren’t fully guaranteed to prevent illness, they have been proven to significantly reduce the rate of infection in many communities. And hey, there’s no reason staying safe has to be boring. Protect yourself in style with these neck gaiter face masks from BERTER, all of which come in colorful camo prints!

See it!

Get the BERTER UPF 50+ Ultimate UV Protection Neck Gaiter set with free shipping for just $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20, 2020, but are subject to change.



These face masks function as a long tube that slides onto your head to cover your nose and mouth. These gaiters were primarily intended for sports, so you can wear them and still feel comfortable while you’re out on a run or going for a bike ride. They also have UV protection in the material to keep your face properly shielded from the sun!

This set is filled with variety and comes with five different face masks. While some of the options have the traditional camo print, others have a smaller pattern that’s a modern take on the trend. They are all beyond cool, and a complete upgrade from a standard mask!

See it!

Get the BERTER UPF 50+ Ultimate UV Protection Neck Gaiter set with free shipping for just $27, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

These face masks are a hit with shoppers, who claim they’re a truly easy way to adjust to the new normal. They note these masks are “lightweight” and completely comfortable to wear. They don’t tug on your ears, and will stay in one place throughout the day. Given the difficulties we’ve all had with masks, this is a relief! And best of all, the fact that they’re so stylish makes them that much more covetable!

See it: Get the BERTER UPF 50+ Ultimate UV Protection Neck Gaiter set with free shipping for just $27, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from BERTER and shop all of the sports and outdoors gear available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

The post These Camo Face Masks From Amazon Will Keep You Safe in Style appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.