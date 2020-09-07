Sure, the hustle and bustle of life in Hollywood or New York City can be fun, but more and more celebrities are buying up countryside properties to enjoy a little peace and solace. Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Clarkson, and the Hadid family are just a few of the A-listers leaving city life behind to live on a farm or ranch … at least, some of the time.

While many picture a ranch or farm as a quaint little home on the prairie, Kanye’s Cody, Wyoming homestead is a full-on campus. He purchased the $14 million property in 2019, and quickly began adding structures and features to make it the perfect place to live and work whenever he wanted to get out of Los Angeles.

“I was looking for a spot to start the Yeezy campus but we needed thousands of acres,” he explained to GQ in 2019. “I believe this is the first property we looked at. By the time we were about to leave the ranch, I fell in love with it and I bought it. And now we’re here! This is 4500 [acres], and we have another ranch that’s 6500.”

Of course, while some celebrities prefer to work in a more remote and relaxing environment, others use their ranch to escape their work life altogether. Kelly and her now-estranged husband Brandon Blackstock bought their Montana ranch, Vintage Valley, in 2018, and it was a dream come true for the songstress.

“I just love being outdoors,” she said in a clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020. The beauty “loves wide-open spaces” and “grew up in the countryside,” so she felt right at home on the ranch. “We literally work almost seven days a week if not seven days a week, so when we have time off, we really like to check out. It’s nice to get out in nature. As a society, we don’t do it enough. We’re always working constantly, so it’s nice to just come out here and sit by the stream and hear the water flowing and be around all the trees. I love the sound of just nature and not cars and people all on top of each other.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of the most beautiful celebrity ranches and farms!

