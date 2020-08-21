These Chic Slippers Are the Perfect Year-Round House Shoes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If quarantine has taught Us anything, it’s that fuzzy slippers are an essential item. They’re the ultimate footwear that you can rock around the house without fear of bringing outside elements in, and they’re ideal for DIY spa nights. Slippers are also a universally-loved gift that you can’t go wrong with!

If you’re in the market for a new pair or shopping for someone special in your life, this pick from Jessica Simpson is a huge hit with Amazon shoppers!

Get the Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 21, 2020, but are subject to change.



What we love most about these slippers is how fluffy they are. Just look at them! They’re lined with super-soft faux fur and cuffed, which allows the material to truly shine. These house slippers come in a variety of colors, and the fur hue is coordinated with the rest of the shoe. There’s even a fun leopard print version if you’re feeling frisky!

These slippers have a thick memory foam footbed built in to help your feet feel supported and comfortable at all times. The rubber sole has ridges that provide gripping so you don’t slip while wearing them. All things considered, it’s no surprise that shoppers are enamored with these slippers!

Get the Jessica Simpson Women’s Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

Amazon reviewers can’t get enough, and love how they feel when wearing these slippers. We can’t imagine someone not being equally obsessed. If your feet constantly feel cold (guilty!), then these are the perfect solution to that problem.

If you need to step out briefly to get the mail or run a quick errand, these slippers will surely suffice — but they’re truly in their element at home in full relaxation mode. You simply won’t be disappointed with any of the available pairs, and you’ll want to wear them every month of the year!

See it: Get the Jessica Simpson Women’s Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

