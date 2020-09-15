These Chic Tory Burch Loafers Are on Sale Just in Time for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re officially ready to swap out our summertime flip flops for more seasonally-appropriate footwear. In these transitional times, you may not expect to find iconic items on sale — but leave it to the experts at Shop With Us to bring you to shopping heaven. We just came across a pair of timeless Tory Burch loafers that are majorly marked down!

These leather loafers are chic, sophisticated and so stylish! It’s hard not to admire and appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into a pair of Tory Burch shoes — after all, they will last you for years to come.

Miller Metal-Logo Loafer, Leather (Perfect Black)

Get the Miller Metal-Logo Loafer, Leather (originally $298) on sale with free shipping for just $199, available from Tory Burch!

These loafers are as classic as they come. They have a small stacked heel that measures just over a half inch, and they are made from genuine imported leather. You can pick them up in tan or black, both of which feature the same traditional Tory Burch hardware details. You know what we’re talking about: The gold double “T” logo shines bright at the front of the shoe while tiny straps jut out from each side.

These aren’t your grandfather’s loafers — they have a slight square toe which is totally on trend right now. Unlike similar options on the market with a standard pointed toe, these beauties throw it back to the glorious 1990s. But don’t dismiss these as of the moment. This style of shoe will always look great, and can be teamed with a dressier outfit or a staple pair of jeans and a tee. Their versatility is a fashionable force to be reckoned with, and you can think of these as fall’s answer to your favorite Tory Burch Miller sandals!

Get the Miller Metal-Logo Loafer, Leather (originally $298) on sale with free shipping for just $199, available from Tory Burch!

It’s not just Us who are obsessed! Shoppers are calling these the “most comfortable loafers” that they’ve ever slipped their feet into. They claim that there was no break-in time necessary, and that the shoes were buttery soft from the moment they took them out of the box. The leather was incredibly supple and molded to their feet immediately.

The “classy” look of these loafers has won over many fans, as evidenced by the glowing reviews. They are a dream for casual days, meetings at the office and even fancier dinners out. When you want to look infinitely more put together and leave your favorite sneakers on the shoe rack, these are the answer. Don’t miss out on the deal — scoop up these logo loafers from Tory Burch now!

