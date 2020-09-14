These Cropped Pants Are the Perfect Blend of Leggings and Joggers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The search for the ultimate hybrid loungewear pant hasn’t been easy, but we may have struck gold! When you don’t feel like wearing a pair of leggings or simple sweats, the answer tends to be bottoms that fall somewhere in between.

These cropped pants from FIRST WAY are the perfect combo of the two trends, mixing our favorite elements of each. They’re designed in a typical jogger style, but are made from a buttery smooth material that can rival your go-to pair of casual leggings.

See it!

Get the FIRST WAY Women’s Buttery Soft Yoga Jogger Pants for prices starting at $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2020, but are subject to change.



There’s a reason why shoppers think the fabric of these pants is incredible. It’s lightweight, feels great against the skin and is seriously comfortable. These pants are ideal for a workout, but they will also be a dream for curling up on the couch. The fit is loose but not baggy, and it’s said to give your legs plenty of room for mobility and breathability. We love a practical piece!

You can purchase these cropped pants in two hues: black and dark grey. They’re high waisted and have ribbed cuffs on the legs, which hit somewhere around the mid-calf area. There’s also full-length version of these pants if you prefer to keep your ankles covered. Each option has two traditional slip pockets, plus a hidden pocket in the back that’s tucked away behind the waistband.

See it!

Get the FIRST WAY Women’s Buttery Soft Yoga Jogger Pants for prices starting at $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers claim that these joggers are the “best pants ever,” and plan on buying more pairs as soon as they can. They adore the ample stretch the fabric offers, making them a breeze to wear all day long. One reviewer had long been on the hunt for a slightly less tight-fitting version of a yoga pant, and this option was the best answer to their athleisure woes. Whether you need a new workout buddy or simply want an ultra-soft addition to your closet, these pants could be just the ticket!

See it: Get the FIRST WAY Women’s Buttery Soft Yoga Jogger Pants for prices starting at $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from FIRST WAY and shop all of the exercise and fitness gear available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

The post These Cropped Pants Are the Perfect Blend of Leggings and Joggers appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.