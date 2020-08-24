These Dainty Lace Tank Tops Are So Affordable and Made for Layering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you think about “layering”, you probably envision a fall fashion favorite. You know, a classic shirt with a sweater or cardigan over it, plus a trusty jean jacket on top. There’s a time and place for that, but let’s not put layering in a box — it can be so much more creative with the right pieces. It all starts with a foundation — and in this case, we want to highlight the loose camisole tank.

This type of top is extremely versatile, and the ideal starting point for a layered look. There are plenty of options out there, but we’re particularly fond of this lace version from Amazon!

Get the lime flare Women’s Sexy Fashion Cami Tank Top for prices starting at just $6, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2020, but are subject to change.



This cami top has ultra-thin spaghetti straps, and the V-neckline is lined with dainty and delicate lace details. The lace runs across the top hem all the way to the back, where the straps meet in the back in a racerback style. They’re also adjustable for maximum flexibility, which we truly appreciate!

When it comes to layering opportunities, this top offers endless possibilities. It will look adorable over any T-shirt, be it a V-neck or crewneck. You can also throw it over a long-sleeve shirt for a sleek, tailored vibe. No matter the season, there’s a use for this top. Right now, while it’s still incredibly humid, this is the perfect pick to beat the heat.

These camis are silky-smooth and will feel fabulous against the skin. Thanks to the adjustable straps, the hem can be altered based on your preferences. The fabric is also wrinkle-resistant, so if you’re planning a getaway, throw it in your carry-all with no stress about steaming it later.

You can team this top with leggings or dark skinny jeans if you’re going for a dressier look. It will also pair well with a blazer if you’re headed to the office, or a pleather mini for a more nighttime-friendly ensemble. Best of all, you’ll constantly keep discovering new ways to style it. We love an affordable investment that keeps on giving!

