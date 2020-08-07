These Denim Shorts Look So Much More Expensive Than They Are

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can you even imagine what it’s like to shop when you’re an A-list celebrity? It seems like a truly euphoric experience. Sometimes, we find ourselves daydreaming about it — in our minds, it’s basically a high-end version of Supermarket Sweep. Running through the opulent halls of Saks Fifth Avenue, filling our carts with the latest and greatest designer finds — from Chanel bags to $300 distressed denim shorts.

But snap back to reality. We’re not the toast of Tinseltown, and although we may be able to splurge on an accessory or two every season, we need to find basics on a budget. That’s when it’s time to fire up our laptops and head straight to Amazon. Thanks to their influencer-inspired range The Drop, we can all look the part of a globetrotting style star. Take one peek at these denim cutoffs, and we think you’ll agree.

Get the The Drop Women’s Sasha Vintage Mid-Rise Button Fly Cutoff Denim Short starting at just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

We’re dubbing these “denim shorts for people who hate denim shorts.” Not only are they loose-fitting for your ultimate comfort, they’re 100% cotton. Hello, breathability and durability! With a 2.75″ inseam, they will hit mid-thigh — which is ideal for those of Us who prefer to a little length in our cutoffs.

There’s a lot to rave about here, but our favorite part of these shorts just may be their vintage vibes. The distressing is expertly done, and shoppers say they resemble the popular Parker shorts from premium denim powerhouse AGOLDE. The big difference? Well, those bad boys will run you well over $100 — while the Amazon pick is priced starting at $40!

Available in two timeless washes (Clearwater and White), these jean dreams are certainly in the running to be our new summer staple. In fact, we’re hoping for a particularly balmy fall — simply so we can score some more wear! Styling them is a breeze, as they’ll look downright dazzling teamed with everything from a white tee to a boho-chic blouse. As for shoes, go for a pair of sleek sandals or chunky dad sneakers.

Amazon shoppers are so glad they snapped these up, praising the flattering fit and trendy distressed details. Whether you want to upgrade your everyday errand ensemble, or hope to close out the season in style, these cutoffs are the fashion-forward answer!

