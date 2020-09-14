www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/GEJ0z8bMolw\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Supernatural Cast Teases Emotional Season 15 Finale","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/GEJ0z8bMolw" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
The beginning of the end is here -- no for real this time! Photos for Supernatural's return episode that will kick off the show's final run have arrived, and they're so on-brand it hurts.
We don't know too much about the final season's return episode "Last Holiday," except the description teases that
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment