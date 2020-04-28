Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

These Streaming Services Are Offering Free Trials or Heavy Discounts

By Celebrity News Wire on April 28, 2020

Paul Giamatti, Billions | Photo Credits: Mark Schafer, Mark Schafer/SHOWTIME

If you've already blown through everything on Netflix and Hulu during the coronavirus pandemic and there's nothing left on your DVR except the final season of that one CW show you swear you'll finish one day, we suggest trying out another streaming service and broadening your

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story