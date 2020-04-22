Error message

These Stuntmen Challenges Are the 'Get Off Your Butt' Motivation for the Day

By Celebrity News Wire on April 22, 2020

Campus Univers Cascades Stuntmen

People are experiencing peak boredom during their COVID-19 quarantines, but the students of French stunt school, Campus Univers Cascades, are definitely making the most of it. The stuntmen and women in training created a hilarious #StayAtHomeChallenge video that is a seriously impressive display of

