These Stuntmen Challenges Are the 'Get Off Your Butt' Motivation for the Day
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
These Stuntmen Challenges Are the 'Get Off Your Butt' Motivation for the Day
People are experiencing peak boredom during their COVID-19 quarantines, but the students of French stunt school, Campus Univers Cascades, are definitely making the most of it. The stuntmen and women in training created a hilarious #StayAtHomeChallenge video that is a seriously impressive display of