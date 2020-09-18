This ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Moment Made Lady Gaga ‘Cry’

Lady Gaga loves when people enjoy her music–especially when she gets to see it on TV.

The star took to Twitter earlier this week to share a clip from Dancing With the Stars, in which Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and her partner Artem Chigvintsev nail the Cha Cha to Chromatica hit “Stupid Love.”

“Is it weird that this made me cry…I love watching people happy and dancing!” Gaga wrote.

Is it weird that this made me cry…I love watching people happy and dancing! https://t.co/bBKblhVhqT — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 15, 2020

Bristowe, as expected, was over the moon for Gaga’s reaction to her dance, and tweeted back, “Is it weird that you watching us dance to your song makes me SOB? But like a happy sob.”

“I’m never going to recover from lady Gaga watching me dance to her song,” she continued. See below.

Is it weird that you watching us dance to your song makes me SOB? But like a happy sob. https://t.co/DY45KcrW7o — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) September 15, 2020

I’m never going to recover from lady Gaga watching me dance to her song. #dwts — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) September 15, 2020

