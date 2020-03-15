This 9-1-1 Midseason Premiere Sneak Peek Brings Chim's Brother Into the Picture
It looks like Howard aka Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and Madison (Jennifer Love Hewitt) will be getting some unexpected company when 9-1-1returns for its midseason premiere on Monday, March 16. In this exclusive sneak peek of the episode, the two are preparing some meatballs for Chim's birthday dinner