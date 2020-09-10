This Built-In Bra Top Can Be Worn With Anything From Jeans to Joggers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Strapless bras: Best creation ever, or conjured by an evil sorcerer who was trying to stop humanity’s progress in its tracks? We often feel that it’s somewhere around the latter. Even the best one we’ve ever owned still had its issues. Sometimes an outfit just needs one though, and we refuse to go back to the middle school days of clear straps that distracted from our outfits even more than regular straps would have.

And so we go strapless and deal with the readjustments and discomfort. We risk the wardrobe malfunction because we want our look to have a chance. The only other real option is to just wear a regular bra…and nothing else. That way, your bra becomes your top. But that’s not going to happen! There are very few occasions during which we’d wear a regular bra as a top, and sports bras just aren’t going to get you a look that screams anything other than “athleisure.” This top, though? Now this is what we’re talking about!

Get the Lavento Longline Cami Crop Yoga Tank Top with Built-in Bra starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

This is a top…that is also a bra…but looks like a top. Win! It’s essentially a long-line sports bra with the look of a flattering cami. It’s made of a smooth, sweat-wicking nylon material, meaning it offers low-friction performance and feels like it’s barely there, and has some added spandex for an impressive four-way stretch!

This bra top is pull-on style, meaning there are no clasps or hooks to deal with — and there are no wires! There is a built-in shelf bra to offer great support for low-impact workouts though, along with buttery-soft, removable cups for shaping. Hoping for more of a lift? No problem, because the over-the-shoulder straps are adjustable!

This scoop-neck crop top is available in over 20 colors, and since it’s such a perfect, easy-to-wear basic, you’re definitely going to find yourself wanting a few. It’s so wearable, so why not? A few of them have a non-adjustable cross strap design in back too!

This top is so easy to style that you might have to convince yourself to not wear it every day. Sure, you can and should rock it with leggings and workout shorts for yoga, bike rides and other athletic activities, but wear it for some casual fall looks too, with an oversized button-up hanging open over it and a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans and suede boots. Or dress it up a little with a flowy skirt and block heels. Add a kimono cardi for an extra layer of chicness. Pretty much anything you think of is going to work, so make it happen!

