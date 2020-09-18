This Chiffon Top Has the Coolest Accent Sleeves We’ve Seen All Year

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Why is it that we tend to play it so safe when it comes to fashion? We see something in a magazine or on Instagram and think, “Wow, that looks amazing,” but when it comes to wearing it ourselves — in real life — we shudder at the thought. How could we pull something that unique off? We’ll just stick to our regular tees and save ourselves the potential embarrassment.

But standing out doesn’t have to be a risk. There are ways to make fashion work for you rather than letting it take the reins. You don’t have to go all avant-garde or haute couture — you can keep it simple. Sometimes, simplicity impresses the most. Just a few accents and the right type of silhouette will soon have people wondering how you did it!

Get the Angashion Button Chiffon Tunic Shirt for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

This top is definitely something we’d recommend to someone who wants to step out of the box without losing sight of it. It keeps things easy and breezy with a loose fit, the soft chiffon material flowing down to the high-low hemline. Nothing to fear here. It dresses things up a little more with buttons that travel down the chest and a scoop neckline to show off a little collarbone. Great features, but still pretty simple.

When you add in the sleeves, however, this piece takes on a whole new life. There is a tie at the end of each sleeve, gathering the fabric to create a ruffled effect at the cuff while simultaneously adding a bow detail. Already impressive. Even better if that you can adjust the fit of these ties for comfort…or if you want to wear the sleeves a totally different way. Try pushing them up your forearm and then tying them up there to create a ¾-length flared effect!

See why we’re so impressed with this piece now? It’s such a standout, but it’s so versatile. That goes for styling it with other pieces too. This top is just as ready to go with jeans and sneakers as it is to be tucked into a mini skirt for a night out. It’s definitely work-appropriate too, so long as you throw on a cami underneath. Chiffon is a little sheer!

This tunic top is currently available in two colors, white and green, and both colors are so ready to make their way to your doorstep, so don’t make them wait any longer!

