This Cool and Casual Dress Is the Starting Piece Your Wardrobe Needs

How was your experience getting dressed today? Difficult and frustrating? Boring and uninspiring? Simply upsetting? Or are you still in your pajamas because you just can’t bring yourself to face the inevitable disappointment? Chances are, it’s one of the above. More often than not, most of us are left struggling with that nothing-to-wear feeling, regardless of how full our closet is.

Some pieces are just too hard to style, some are too uncomfortable or itchy and others just don’t have the same magic we thought they did when we initially bought them. While we love our flourishes of color and bold prints, this is exactly why it’s important to have a good chunk of your wardrobe filled with classic, timeless styles. Ones that will never get old and maybe only become more comfortable over time. Just like this dress!

Get the NERLEROLIAN T-Shirt Dress starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

This cotton-blend dress is soft, stretchy and lightweight, making it a perfect pick for summer, though we wouldn’t stop there. Because of its simplicity, it also makes for a great layering piece during the colder seasons. It has a loose, easy fit, a V-neckline and short sleeves, the front of the hem hitting just above the knees and curving a little lower in the back. Don’t forget about the adorable chest pocket!

This T-shirt dress is currently available in eight colors. For solids, you have grey, navy, purple, black, pink and white variations, while for stripes you have both navy and white and blue and white, which is a lighter variation. Which one is our favorite? Don’t make Us choose!

There are endless ways to wear this type of dress. Want a super easy but can’t-fail look? Slip on a pair of white sneakers and a denim jacket, or even go jacketless. Feel free to add on a sun hat and sunglasses too, though they’re optional! Want to see how dressed up it can get? Throw a sparkly or shiny belt around your waist and grab a pair of either pointed-toe flats or heeled sandals. Slip on a sheer kimono or flowy duster to perfect the look!

And when the snow starts to fall? A pair of fleece-lined tights and some mid-calf boots will be this dress’ best friends, along with a chunky cardigan or even a cropped pullover sweater on top. Seriously, the options go on and on, so let’s see what you come up with first!

