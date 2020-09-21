This Famous Tory Burch Gemini Tote Is Up to 30% Off in Multiple Colors

Have you ever found a bag so perfect you almost wish you could carry yourself inside of it? You just want to be totally enveloped in its beauty. It’s not entirely possible, but that’s okay, because we’re more than willing to take the next best thing: toting it around on our arm!

That next best thing is made even better once you realize that perfect bag you’ve been eyeing is actually on sale. Saving nearly $90 on a Tory Burch tote? Who could resist? The temptation is nearly too much to bear once you realize it’s on sale in multiple colors too!

See it!

Get the Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Top-Zip Tote (originally $298) on sale with code: FALL at Tory Burch with free shipping!

A designer tote like this one seems to have special powers. Even if you’re feeling low and disheveled, this bag has a way of picking you back up. You’ll feel like a star when you spot yourself carrying it in the mirror, and being able to fit everything you need inside will give you a sense of relief. As one reviewer said, when it comes to your everyday belongings, if you “have to pack a day’s worth in one bag,” this is the one!

Other reviewers are also incredibly impressed, giving this bag an overall 4.9 out of 5 rating. They’re throwing every compliment they can think of at it, calling it “stunning and eye-catching” as well as “really chic and elegant.” They say it’s “so versatile” too, able to go “with almost anything.” As implied by the duality of its Gemini name, it can (and should) be used as both a work tote and a play tote!

See it!

This bag’s Gemini qualities don’t end there though. There’s also the double-link print covering the matte coated canvas shell, representing both Burch’s twins and her zodiac sign. Accenting this shell is a fabric stripe running down the center —embellished with a tiny hardware logo up top!

This tote has two top handles for shoulder wear with a removable logo luggage tag, and it features a top-zip closure to keep your belongings safe and sound. Inside you’ll find the spacious main compartment, able to fit up to a 13-inch laptop! You can keep filling it up past that as well, of course. There’s an interior pocket too for advanced organization!

If you spend between $200 and $499, you’ll score 25% off — and if you spend more, you’ll score 30% off — so start filling up your cart now!

See it!

Not your style? Check out more handbags here and shop everything else at Tory Burch here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

