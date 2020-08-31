This Fierce Leopard Cardigan Will Show You What Fall Fun Is All About

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is all about vivid colors, bold prints, easy styling and fun fashion. And fall? Well, it’s dark…dreary…moody…cold — there’s obviously a pretty stark contrast there. We totally get why it bums so many fashion lovers out once the temperatures start to drop. Layering is great, but ultimately, summer fun still usually leads to fall gloom. Our closet turns from our happy place to one we wish were forbidden.

But this isn’t the path you absolutely have to take. Just because everyone else is doing it doesn’t mean you should too, right? If you want to bring some of that summer fun into your fall fashion, you go right ahead. We know, we know — where do you even begin? Well, how about right here with Us? We’ve already picked out the perfect cardigan to start you off!

Get the ZESICA Long Sleeve Open Front Leopard Print Cardigan starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

This longline sweater is supremely comfy with its mid-thigh hem and oversized fit. The fabric is thick and cozy but stretchy, and there are lovely details in the construction, such as dropped shoulders and ribbed cuffs that you can fold back. And you know we wouldn’t forget the patch pockets!

It sounds lovely for lounging so far, but where exactly does the fun part come in? The print! You have a fierce, large leopard print making its way all over the piece, bringing that wild and ferociously-fun summer vibe directly into your fall wardrobe. A little bit of safari sophistication goes a long way!

This machine-washable cardigan can be worn so many ways. We’re firm believers in leopard print being an elevated neutral, and we think anyone could be convinced of the same with this sweater hanging in their closet. Wear it with blue jeans and a white tee or maybe with a fiery red dress and silver heels. Now try it with a cool blue slip dress or an emerald green bodysuit. How about a black jumpsuit with violet velvet boots? As you can see, you can make it work with basically anything!

Looking for another shade of this leopard print design, or maybe a solid or different print? Wish you could grab one with buttons? Amazon has it all on the same page, so make sure to check out all of your options and get ready to smile your way through fall!

