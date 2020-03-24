- You are here:
- Home
- /
- This Is Us Boss Breaks Down That 'Brutal' Fight and Addresses Kevin's Fiancee Mystery
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
This Is Us Boss Breaks Down That 'Brutal' Fight and Addresses Kevin's Fiancee Mystery
[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 4 finale of This Is Us. Read at your own risk!]
This Is Us fans were taken on yet another emotional rollercoaster in Tuesday's Season 4 finale, which answered a lot of the season's biggest questions -- we know who Kevin's (Justin Hartley) baby
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries