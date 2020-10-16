



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/xP9pwlzeLBw\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"THIS IS US SEASON 5 | Official Trailer","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/xP9pwlzeLBw " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

It's almost time to reunite with the Pearsons on This Is Us. On Friday, NBC released the first full trailer for Season 5, which premieres Oct. 27. As always, the new season promises plenty of emotions.

The trailer, first revealed by People, teases the fallout from Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com