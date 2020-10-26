This Is Us Season 5 Won't Heal the Kevin and Randall Rift Anytime Soon





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/xP9pwlzeLBw\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"THIS IS US SEASON 5 | Official Trailer","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/xP9pwlzeLBw " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

This Is Us has delivered some jaw-dropping scenes over the past four seasons, but none may be as pointedly painful as the fight between Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) in the Season 4 finale when the brothers took very calculated shots at each other and potentially ruined any

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com