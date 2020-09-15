This Is What Kelly Clarkson Was Up to When She Won Her Daytime Emmy

Back in June, Kelly Clarkson accepted the Daytime Emmy for best entertainment talk show host for the first season of her eponymous show–but her big win wasn’t as glamorous as you might think.

The singer joined Seth Meyers on his late night show on Monday night (Sept. 14), where she revealed that she felt “gypped” about her win. “I was called and it was hysterical actually, I found out because I was just with my kids. I was honestly building Legos and it was a masterpiece.”

“I’m used to being at the awards shows, so you never watch them because you’re usually there,” she revealed, before adding that winning the Emmy “was really awesome because we’re still finishing up our first season and, man, what a first season it was.”

Watch the full interview below.

