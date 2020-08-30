You OK? The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) startled fans when his face appeared bruised and bloody at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 30. The singer, who was nominated for six VMAs and performed during the show, has actually been sporting the jarring look as a reference to his short film After Hours and music video “Blinding Lights,” which premiered in March.

