This Leopard Blouse Is the Holy Grail of Work-to-Play Pieces

Isn’t it so annoying when you feel like you have to buy a certain piece to fit a dress code even though you have so many other pieces already in your closet that you’d prefer to wear? Maybe you love dressing in bold prints or skin-baring tops, but your office is more on the business-casual side, so you pick up that boring white button-up and stubbornly let it hog one of the limited hangers in your closet.

We say, no more! You might not be able to dissolve the dress code as you wish, but what you can do is beat it at its own game. Instead of concentrating on buying “work” pieces, you should first concentrate on buying “play” pieces — and then decide if you can make them work for the office too. You’ll end up much happier with your closet as a whole and won’t feel like your hangers are being wasted on bland blouses. But what kind of piece works for both? We’ll show you!

Get the ECOWISH Leopard Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

This shirt absolute nails it. What is “it,” you ask? Well, everything! It’s comfy, it’s fun, it’s cute, it’s work-appropriate, it’s party-appropriate and it even comes in six different colors. We love it just as much for its relaxed, slightly oversized fit as we do for its bold leopard print!

All of the smaller details are on point too. There’s a notch collar leading to a V-neckline, as well as buttons down the front that you can use to elongate that neckline for a night out. We also love the idea of leaving it half unbuttoned over a thin turtleneck sweater in winter. Of course, you can always leave it completely unbuttoned too, or tie up the ends for a cropped look. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves here. We wouldn’t want to forget about the cuffed long sleeves that you can roll up whenever you please!

For work, the boldness of this top works beautifully with a streamlined blazer, tucked into slacks and perfected with sleek loafers. Try it with a pencil skirt and heeled booties too! Heading out afterwards? Lose the blazer and slacks and swap them for a little black dress with this shirt on top, tied at the waist with buttons undone. We can hear the compliments rushing toward you already!

