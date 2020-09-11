This Leopard Cardigan Will Be the Fairy Godmother of Your Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever go through a phase with a piece or an entire outfit where you wear it every chance you get? You not only stop canceling plans but start making them instead, just so you can show off your look to different groups of people. You wing that eyeliner no matter how much you normally dread the process. Your phone is filled with mirror selfies and you’re more than okay with that.

Until everything changes. You don’t expect it. You couldn’t have seen it coming even if you were looking for it. But suddenly that go-to look just doesn’t have the same effect it used to anymore. Now, it somehow looks boring, or unflattering, or maybe even tacky. You know that magic must be in there somewhere, but your search turns up fruitless. That’s when it’s time to make a change. And we don’t mean you should give up on your outfit — we just mean it’s time to give it new life!

Get the Zeagoo Open Front Draped Ruffle Cardigan starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This cardigan is going to be your wardrobe’s new fairy godmother. When everything else seems to be falling apart, especially as you’re heading into a new season, it’s going to be there to pick you back up and have you looking fabulous again — no magic words required!

This cardigan is super lightweight and made of a soft, stretchy fabric. It’s not the heavy kind you’ll put on, take off, put on, take off (and repeat) throughout the day because you can’t get comfortable, temperature-wise. It has such a lovely look to it too. It can operate as a blazer would for professional settings but also add some fun flair to an outfit for a night out thanks to the ruffles draping down the asymmetrical hem!

Get the Zeagoo Open Front Draped Ruffle Cardigan starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Zeagoo cardigan has an open front and ¾ length sleeves, and as for the color selection? You won’t be disappointed. We were immediately drawn to the leopard versions (there are two!), but there are also a couple of pretty tie-dyes and plenty of solids to help perfect any and every outfit you’re preparing for fall.

We hope this cardigan can renew your love for an old outfit, but regardless, we know it’s going to create so many new ones too — ones you may love even more. Time to start clearing out some space on your camera roll. Selfies are imminent!

Get the Zeagoo Open Front Draped Ruffle Cardigan starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

