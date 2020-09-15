This Military-Inspired Jacket Will Turn You Into a Sergeant of Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Okay, now that fall is almost here, we’ve been going over our checklist. We’ve stocked up on socks, we’ve refreshed our tea and coffee stash and we’ve pulled our denim and leather jackets out of the closet. But it feels like something’s missing here. Just because we have some of the essentials doesn’t mean we have all of them!

When it comes to autumn outerwear, there are actually three categories to hit if you want to be set for every outfit you can think of. Denim and leather are musts, but third is the timeless military-style jacket! While it’s uniform-inspired, the best military jackets always look so sleek and sophisticated, and it’s shocking how easy they are to style. Need to grab one? Don’t rush off to the mall — we’ve already found one to put you completely “at ease”!

Get the Daily Ritual Military Cargo Jacket starting at just $14 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Ready to get your Cadet Kelly on? We thought so. However, instead of stumbling through dirty obstacle courses, you’ll be strutting the streets in style — and comfort! This jacket is made of 98% cotton with a 2% kiss of elastane for stretch. You’ll spot that stretch at the waist, as the fabric gathers to flatter your figure!

This jacket has a zip closure and a stand collar, and it doesn’t come up short in the pockets department. You have one at either side of the hips, as well as two on the chest. One has a horizontal opening while the other has a vertical zip opening. We love the asymmetry here, not to mention the functionality!

This jacket also has long sleeves with snap-button tab cuffs, allowing you to easily roll them up, and a hem that hits right around the hips. Everything about it is so wearable. Even the color options are perfect for everyday styling: Dusty Olive, Dark Grey, Cream and Navy. We’d expect nothing less from Daily Ritual, an exclusive Amazon brand that’s all about affordable, elevated basics.

There’s still time to grab this jacket before the cold really starts to settle in, but time is hard to keep track of these days, so we recommend buying it now. And hey, if you’re a Prime member, you can use the Prime Wardrobe benefit here, which means you can try it on and decide if it’s for you before paying anything. Isn’t online shopping the best?

