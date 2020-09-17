This Pair of Cariuma Sneakers Might Be Their Best Yet

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We all know about the incredible sneakers Cariuma makes by now. Their seriously popular brand, which is based out of Brazil, puts sustainability at the forefront of its mission. They makes shoes responsibly, keeping environmental factors in mind throughout their entire process.

But that’s just one of the many reasons we’ve been crushing on Cariuma for years now. Not only are they responsible for designing eco-friendly shoes, their sneakers are also classically stylish! Whenever a new pair is released or a restock of a customer-favorite shoe goes live, we always take notice. Today, while browsing their site, we came across this pair of Cariuma sneakers that we haven’t seen before!

Get the Catiba Pro sneakers with free shipping for $89, available from Cariuma!

These Catiba Pro sneakers instantly grabbed our attention. They remind Us of the Cariuma design that originally went viral, but they feel fresh and modern! There’s a unique feature on the rubber bottom of the shoe that provides excellent gripping capabilities. These sneakers are durable and made with the skateboarding aficionado in mind. They will enhance any boarding experience, but even if that isn’t your thing, you can reap the benefits these kicks have to offer!

The geometric pattern on the side of these shoes helps make them stand out from other sneakers on the market and can immediately enhance any outfit. They are available in a variety of canvas colorways, all of which feature a contrasting hue in the sole region. If we had to pick a favorite, the Off-White version has a vintage feel that’s so timeless.

Catiba Pro (Off-White Vintage/Black)

Their versatility is impressive: You can wear these sneakers with jeans, dresses and even matching sets! They’re ideal for all-day wear, and you can thank the advanced insole for that. It’s made to mimic that actual shape of the foot, and is created from both memory foam and natural cork materials. This combination is partially responsible for the truly amazing fit!

In a trend-dominated market, these sneakers will always be fashion-forward. This Catiba Pro pair in particular has a triple-stitching design that enhances their overall lifespan. Cariuma has made sure their shoes will stay with you for the long haul, and that’s exactly why we keep coming back for more!

