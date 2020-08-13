This Simple Jumpsuit Is the Ideal Foundation for a Fabulous Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The easiest garment to wear instead of a dress? That’s a no-brainer: a jumpsuit! They require zero effort to throw on, and can actually be more comfortable than your favorite frock. Sometimes, that extra fabric on your legs comes in handy. When it’s extremely hot outside, the last thing that you want is your thighs constantly rubbing together!

That’s one of the many reasons why these all-in-one outfits are only getting more popular. This option from DIDK is a no-frills piece, but with the right styling, it has the fashion prowess to pack a major punch!

Get the DIDK Women’s V Neck Spaghetti Strap Harem Leg Cami Jumpsuit for $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 13, 2020, but are subject to change.



Yes, this jumpsuit is as basic as it gets — but that’s far from a bad thing. There are certainly more over-the-top versions on the market featuring embellishments, plunging necklines and other trendy details, but a true staple like this is welcome in any wardrobe. The modern onesie from Amazon has a V-neckline in the front and spaghetti straps, which can be adjusted accordingly.

The rest of the jumpsuit has a loose silhouette. It doesn’t have a fitted look in the bodice and hip region, but the pant legs taper down into a jogger-like style. They casually bunch up above the ankles, creating a boho-inspired shape that allows your shoes to shine.

You can already tell we’re infatuated with this jumpsuit, but indulge Us for a second. We’re particularly in love because we know many shoppers will look beyond chic once they slip it on. While it’s baggy and breathable, the design is fitted to your body in the most flattering places. If you want a more cinched look, just throw on a statement belt over this jumpsuit to accentuate your waist — it’s that simple. You can team this jumpsuit with a pair of white sneakers, flat sandals or some strappy heels. It’s such a breeze to style, and will instantly elevate your quarantine fashion game!

