This Supernatural Season 15 Blooper Reel Will Make Your Day 100 Percent Better
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
This Supernatural Season 15 Blooper Reel Will Make Your Day 100 Percent Better
It's no secret that one of the best parts of every new season of Supernaturalis the blooper reel. And now, to help put a smile on your face during these tough times, a few bloopers from Season 15 are out early! Jared Padalecki shared a short video of bloopers from this season, tweeting, "Please