This Tunic Top Is Made for Days When You Can’t Decide What to Wear

Throwing on a basic tee for a casual day out is second nature at this point, especially when we don’t know what to wear. Of course, you can always rely on your favorite band tee or a staple white V-neck to get the job done in style, but there are times when you want something a little bit elevated.

This tunic top from GOSOPIN is the answer all of your fashion prayers. While it’s just as comfortable as a trusty tee, it will instantly allow you to look more put together when you’re wearing it!

Get the GOSOPIN Women Summer Short Sleeve Button Tunic Top for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

These short-sleeve tops have a traditional neckline with buttons running halfway down the front for added effect. Keep them buttoned up, or leave some of them loose for a V-neck illusion. There’s slight ruching at the top of the shirt just above the bust, which allows the front to flow out and appear relaxed. To finish it all off, the sleeves are cuffed and fastened with a button closure.

These tops are longer than your average T-shirt, which means you can team them with leggings and feel completely relaxed. They will also look great with jeans, shorts, skirts and any other bottoms you already own! They come in five bright shades, which is so much more fun than reaching for the same old black top.

When getting dressed is a hassle, consider this tunic top your new secret weapon. The design isn’t particularly trendy, but it has just the right details to guarantee it will be a hit. You can count on this simple shirt when you’re in a time crunch or just have no idea what to wear. It’s truly an essential!

