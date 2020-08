Thomas Rhett has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music Nashville, it was announced on Aug. 12. The singer and songwriter has had multiple No. 1s at country radio, most recently the single “Beer Can’t Fix.” He also joins Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban for “Be A Light,” a […]

