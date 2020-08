An outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at Television City, the studio where “The Bold and the Beautiful” and other shows are produced. Three staffers have come down with the virus at the studio formerly known as CBS Television City, at 7800 Beverly Blvd. in Los Angeles. The outbreak was publicly reported on Wednesday by […]

The post Three COVID Cases Reported at Television City appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.