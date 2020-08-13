Three men who prosecutors claim are connected to R. Kelly were charged in federal court for using threats, intimidation and bribes in an attempt to influence the testimony of the singer’s alleged victims, according to the New York Times and CNN. Kelly is in prison awaiting hearings in four jurisdictions on a battery of sexual […]

