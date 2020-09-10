Despite their popularity, Sister, Sister star Tia Mowry says that she and her sister Tamera faced racial discrimination at the height of their fame.

The 42-year-old opened up to told Entertainment Tonight about an experience she and her identical twin sister had with a magazine as teenagers which made them aware of they were being treated differently than their famous white peers.“So my sister and I wanted to be on the cover of this very popular [teenage] magazine at the time,” Tia recalled. “We were told that we couldn’t be on the cover of the magazine because we were Black and we would not sell.”

“I will never forget that. I will never forget where I was,” she continued. “And I wish I would have spoken up. I wish I would have said something then. I wish I would have had the courage to speak out and say that wasn’t right.”

The twins launched into stardom at the young age of 16 when their hit sitcom debuted in 1994. Despite the show’s commercial success, the mom-of-two admitted she was insecure because of the lack of representation of black women in Hollywood. “I never saw girls like me. I never saw girls that, you know, were embracing their curls or I never saw curly hair being portrayed as beautiful,” she confessed.

Despite the negative experience with the teen magazine, the Pepperdine alum has expressed interest in working on a Sister, Sister reboot with her sibling, who co-hosted The Real from 2013 until early 2020.

“My sister and I have tried everything,” she told OK! Magazine exclusively in January 2019. “I really believe my sister and I will be doing a project together. We just don’t know what it is right now or when it will be.”

Sister, Sister aired for six seasons until 1999. The family comedy series followed twin sisters who were separated at birth and reconnected as teenagers.

