EXCLUSIVE: Tia Mowry will be part of Lifetime’s original movie franchise for years to come. The Game and Sister, Sister alumna has closed a three-picture deal with the A+E network to star in and produce three holiday movies for their It’s a Wonderful Lifetime slate. The telefilms will air beginning 2021. The pact comes on […]

The post Tia Mowry Inks 3-Picture Deal With Lifetime To Headline & Produce Holiday Movies appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.