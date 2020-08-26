Tia Mowry Lost 68 Lbs Since Giving Birth to Daughter Cairo

Proud mama! Tia Mowry revealed that she’s lost nearly 70 pounds since giving birth to her daughter, Cairo, in May 2018.

“I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time. I didn’t feel rushed to snap back,” the Tia & Tamera alum, 42, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 24, noting that she was down a total of 68 pounds. “I enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree.”

Posing in a grey turtleneck sweater and denim shorts, the former Sister, Sister star offered a supportive message to new moms who might be struggling to accept the way that their bodies have changed throughout their pregnancies.

“To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU!” she wrote. “Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s. .”

Mowry received encouraging replies from famous friends like Vanessa Bryant and Candace Parker, who thanked the actress for being so candid about her journey. One follower told Mowry to “keep it up,” adding that “it took 9 months to gain the weight, gonna take much longer to lose it.”

The Twitches star welcomed her daughter, now 2, in May 2018 with husband Cory Hardrict. The duo tied the knot in 2008 and also share son Cree, now 9. In October 2019, Mowry opened up about the challenge of not “[folding] to societal pressures” when it comes to her post-baby body.

“I was called #fat during my #pregnancy and I was called #fat after my #pregnancy. Why do we do this to each other? Instead of #love one another other?” she penned in a thoughtful Instagram post at the time. “I intentionally documented my journey and became vulnerable to show #women that it’s okay to go at your own pace, it is okay to love yourself no matter where you are in your journey.”

While spending time hunkered down with her little ones amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mowry has been leaning into her self-care routine to focus on feeling good “from the inside out.”

“It’s really important, especially when you’re a mom and you’re a working mom and you’re a wife, or if you have people in quarantine with you, it’s really important that you allow yourself space … so you can stay sane,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in May.

