To each their own! Tiffani Thiessen has no shame in admitting her quarantine habits, both good and bad.

When Thiessen recently caught up with Us Weekly, she played a game of “Quarantine Confessions.” At the time, the Saved by the Bell alum, 46, dished on the many things she’s done while sheltering at home, including experiencing mommy meltdowns.

“Of course I have, yes. I had one this weekend,” she admitted, before noting that the recent news of Los Angeles Unified School District “not going back” to traditional schooling and the “numbers going up” for coronavirus cases hasn’t helped.

Thiessen said that she doesn’t have a place at home where she can hideout when the going gets tough. “There’s not a room in my house that, as a mother, I can go to that they will not find me. That’s crazy,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said. “That is the difference between the role of a mother and a father. My husband, [Brady Smith], can hide and they will not look for him. Mommy, totally different.”

Early on in her quarantine, Thiessen would “definitely” go through “a glass or two” of wine per night. However, she said she’s been “good” about her alcohol consumption during quarantine more recently.

Thiessen and Smith, 48, have found creative ways to keep their daughter Harper, 10, and son Holt, 5, entertained while cooped up indoors. The Pull Up a Chair author revealed that the bunch have done a ton of crafting activities together such as painting.

“We just started a family canvas, which was actually kind of fun,” she explained. “We bought a huge canvas and we’re all painting [on it] together, which was actually really sweet.”

The former Dinner at Tiffani’s host continued, “[We’re doing] lots of arts and crafts. That’s been very popular with a lot of people, of course. I have a lot of really talented DIY friends that I totally look to for that. [We’re also doing] puzzles, lots of puzzles. … Holt is like Lego crazy. So lots of Legos.”

Thiessen cannot wait to pay a visit to a “really nice” restaurant once quarantine is over. She confessed it would “would be probably the first thing” she does once restrictions are fully lifted.

Aside from dishing about her time in quarantine, Thiessen additionally detailed her new partnership with Sensodyne and Pronamel. The brand has proven to be very important to her as a long-time sufferer of teeth sensitivity, something that she said was a “big bummer” since it has prohibited her from enjoying citrus foods.

“I got introduced to Pronamel years and years and years ago. It completely changed my life,” she explained to Us. “So when they came and asked me to partner with them, I was extremely thrilled because I’m a huge fan.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

