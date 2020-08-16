For Tiffani Thiessen, staying home more often has been a blessing in disguise. With no end to the coronavirus pandemic in sight, the actress has been taking advantage of spending quality time with her loved ones.

This summer, the Saved By the Bell alum, 46, and her family have been fortunate enough to leave the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles for the remote mountains. “We love to spend time there at our family’s cabin,” she exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly of getting away with husband Brady Smith and their kids, Harper, 10, and Holt, 5. “It’s fun and refreshing, and gives us a much-needed break during quarantine!”

There, the Thiessen-Smith household has been “exploring the great outdoors” together, she says, and spending time in the kitchen.

“We [cook] a lot of things,” the cookbook author told Us in July. “We actually grow a lot of fruits and vegetables here, which has been really fun with the kids. We’ve made tomato tarts and grilled pizzas … we’re always constantly making something. It’s been a lot of fun to have them at home and involved in that.”

Homemade ice cream has also been a summertime hit for the little ones. “We always usually do a new ice cream every week,” she continued. “It’s something that kids love to do. It’s a fun activity … especially when you’re indoors and there’s some enjoyment out of it.”

And although she is having a blast with her crew, Thiessen still faces some tough times.

She and Smith, 48, who both celebrated 15 years of marriage in July, “of course” get on each other’s nerves at times, she says, but “we just have to take it [and] take deep breaths through all of it.”

Keep scrolling to see Thiessen’s action-packed day with her family.

The post Tiffani Thiessen: Inside a Day in My Life appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.