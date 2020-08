Tiffany Haddish says don’t be fooled by loud-mouthed promoters of racism and hate — especially toward African-Americans … because they’re outnumbered by good people. Tiffany joined us on “TMZ Live” Monday, and she got choked up talking about…

The post Tiffany Haddish Chokes Up Talking About Racial Injustice After Jacob, Floyd appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.