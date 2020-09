Girls Trip actress Tiffany Haddish spoke to Dr. Anthony Fauci in a video posted on her YouTube page this week, revealing that she tested positive for COVID-19. “I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus,” Haddish told Fauci. “I was not in direct contact with them. But they sent all […]

