Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness Trailer Promises One of Netflix's Wildest Crime Docs Yet

By Celebrity News Wire on March 10, 2020

Joe Exotic, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness | Photo Credits: Netflix

What do you get when you mix exotic big cats, intense rivalry, and a man who follows his own personal code instead of the law? A Netflix documentary about one of America's wildest murder-for-hire plots called Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Tiger King tracks the life of Joe Exotic, one of

...

