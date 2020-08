Kevin Mayer has stepped down as CEO of TikTok, just months after taking the job and after recent pressure by President Trump over the app’s security, Variety has confirmed. Mayer sent a letter to TikTok and ByteDance employees on Wednesday night, announcing his decision. “In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done […]

