Addison Rae, the 19-year old mega TikTok influencer who just reached 60 million followers, is set to make her acting debut in He’s All That, the gender-flipping reboot to the 1999 teen classic She’s All That, which is a go at Miramax. Mark Waters, the director behind young adult films like Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, […]

The post TikTok Influencer Addison Rae To Star In ‘She’s All That’ Reboot ‘He’s All That’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.