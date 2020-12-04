



While it's not exactly an MCU crossover, worlds are about to collide on network television. Tim Allen will reprise his role as Home Improvement's Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor in an episode of Last Man Standing -- and yes, Tim Taylor will shake hands with Allen's Last Man Standing character, Mike

...



