Tim Heidecker has been creating delightfully absurd comedy with partner Eric Wareheim under the Tim & Eric moniker for nearly 20 years — but the music Heidecker releases under his own name is anything but comical, instead wrestling with the realities of middle age, mortality and marital mishaps. On his latest album, “Fear of Death,” […]

The post Tim Heidecker and Weyes Blood Talk New Album, ‘Fear of Death’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.