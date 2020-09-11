Tinsley Mortimer’s Real Housewives of New York City season 12 reunion look was all about feeling secure and powerful — and we got the inside scoop!

For the occasion, the 45-year-old star opted for a black Monique Lhuillier gown featuring sparkly sequin embellishments throughout. “I love Monique Lhuillier dresses for their femininity,” she tells Us. “I feel most comfortable and confident wearing a dress that makes me feel like myself.” And for these sometimes cutthroat reunions, that confidence is key.

“It’s important to note that what one wears to a reunion is almost like their suit of armor, because you know the experience can be fraught with fear and can feel quite threatening,” she explains. “Feeling your best gives you confidence. And if I need to stand up to my ‘enemy,’ as I did this year, I damn well sure want to feel protected and that I can fight back!”

Of course, Mortimer is referring to her confrontation with Dorinda Medley over her “turkey baster” comment.

But the dress wasn’t her only beauty boost. The socialite also rocked a half-up hairstyle courtesy of go-to hairstylist Loretta Wollner. According to Wollner, the inspiration came from one of the half-up looks Chris Appleton created for Jennifer Lopez. But instead lots of texture and volume, the duo kept it sleek and straight.

“She loves to have her hair half-up with a little poof on the top in the front and we like to experiment a little bit,” Wollner tells Us. So they kept it straight and added some glam-ready fullness using Hidden Crown Hair Extensions. “It just makes it pop and gives the top of her hair a va-va-voom look.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)

The post Tinsley Mortimer: My ‘RHONY’ Reunion Dress Was Like a ‘Suit of Armor’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.