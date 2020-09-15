Tinsley Mortimer has a wedding dress designer in mind and we can hardly wait to see her glamorous style!

When speaking with Stylish about her new gig as CouponCabin’s editorial director of style and beauty, the 45-year-old shared the designer she wants to wear for her big day. “I love Monique Lhuillier dresses for their femininity,” she exclusively tells Us. “I even believe she will be my choice for my wedding and I will have her design one especially for me.”

Last November, the Real Housewives of New York City star said yes to her boyfriend Scott Kluth, who is the founder of the shopping platform.

As someone who has always been drawn to fashion, it comes as no surprise that Mortimer has put a lot of thought into her wedding day look. “I am happiest when I am totally glammed with hair, makeup and a beautiful dress,” she tells Us.

She explains that this fabulous mindset comes from her upbringing in the south with an interior design mother. “In the south, presenting yourself dressed nicely and fully groomed is considered good manners,” she explains. “Never in my life did I see my mother leave the house without her hair perfect, makeup on and dressed beautifully, whether for a tennis game, a club lunch or a meeting with a design client.”

Now she’s planning on bringing this passion to CouponCabin! “It’s a perfect fit because I love to shop plus I love to share my beauty and style tips with the world,” she says. As part of her role, she’ll share an inside scoop on her RHONY reunion looks, plus other points of expertise. “As editorial director, I will be able to draw upon my past experience at Vogue and Town & Country to create glamorous editorial content about how to save on your favorite brands on CouponCabin.”

