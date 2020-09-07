Tokyo Film Market to Move Entirely Online

TIFFCOM, the film rights market that accompanies the Tokyo International Film Festival, is to be held entirely in virtual or online form this year. Market organizers announced the change on Monday. The market will keep its previously announced dates Nov. 4-6. “TIFFCOM2020 was originally intended to be held in conjunction with the face-to-face content market, […]

