Tom Arnold: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me!

Tom Arnold has been in the public eye for nearly three decades, but there’s still so much fans might be surprised to learn about him. The actor, 61, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about 25 things you might not know about him — including his time on the set of True Lies, his special dad skills and a recent near-death experience. Read on to learn more about the “Two in the Bush” podcast host.

1. I once boxed against my rabbi and raised $300,000 for charity.

2. The best advice I’ve ever received was from [studio executive] Dawn Steel: “Tom, don’t be an asshole.”

3. [Director] James Cameron said he knew I was hired when I said, “I think I can take him” about Arnold Schwarzenegger after reading a True Lies scene.

4. [Arnold’s] very tough to this day, and we’re still besties. I’d have to fight dirty.

5. I sometimes have to drive around in circles for three hours to get my kids [Jax, 7, and Quinn, 4] to sleep.

6. I’ve been arrested seven times and served 20 days in jail.

7. I was arrested for being naked at an old folks’ home.

8. For the last 16 years, I’ve supported [nonprofit organization] Camp del Corazon.

9. [My siblings and I] were raised by a single father.

10. The moment my son was born, I knew I had to thank and apologize to my father.

11. While I was filming Nine Months, my divorce with Roseanne [Barr] was all over the news, so Hugh Grant invited me over for a quiet guys’ night. [It was actually] a screening party for a TV movie about my divorce.

12. My nickname [when I worked at] a Hormel meatpacking plant was Gunner. It was my job to put an injured hog out of its misery.

13. I can carry a fully clothed sleeping baby from my car, change their clothes, change a diaper and put on jammies without turning on the lights.

14. I’ve designed my kids’ bedrooms exactly as they wanted, but most nights they still sleep in my bed.

15. I haven’t [been on] a date since 2008.

16. People think I converted to Judaism because of Adam Sandler’s “The Hanukkah Song.” I was born and raised Jewish.

17. My assistant, Sasha [Boggs], lives with [us]. All of our friends ask if we’re in a relationship. We watch out for my kids and we have a podcast.

18. Every year, I give away two full-ride scholarships to Indian Hills Community College [in Ottumwa, Iowa].

19. I’ve been in 130 movies. When my father died, [I learned] he had a copy of every single one of them.

20. Once a week, my daughter, Quinn, and I go to the Polo Lounge for lunch and then [we do] whatever she wants.

21. Leonardo DiCaprio was at my wedding to Roseanne. He was Sara Gilbert’s date.

22. In February, I suffered massive organ failure. I was on life support for 11 days. I walked out of [the hospital] 14 days later. The brilliant [doctors and nurses] saved my life.

23. I wouldn’t do Celebrity Apprentice with Donald Trump. [I was] offered $325,000. It was very hard to say no.

24. The Secret Service came to my house because I [once] tweeted I’d wrestle Trump.

25. I’m 100 percent sure I could pin him.

New episodes of Arnold’s podcast, “Two in the Bush,” air on Mondays.

