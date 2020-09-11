No, we’re not blushing … you’re blushing! Tom Brady opened up about his sex life with wife Gisele Bündchen during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. The longtime actor, 45, flat-out asked if Tom, 43, and Gisele, 40, “make love” before one of the professional football player’s games.

“Oh man, that’s probably off the table. I wouldn’t say it’s probably never happened but I don’t think that would be the moment,” Tom answered in the Thursday, September 10, interview. “That wouldn’t be my pre-game warm-up.”

Even if the California native isn’t rolling around in the sheets with the supermodel before taking the field, Tom and Gisele’s relationship is stronger than ever. In fact, the newly minted Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback never misses an opportunity to gush over his ladylove of over a decade.

“I got introduced to her by a mutual friend. It was a ‘blind date’ — although it wasn’t blind because I knew what she looked like,” Tom recalled in an April interview with Howard Stern of how he and Gisele met.

“It was in December of 2006. I thank him to this day. I had gotten out of a relationship and she had been out of a long-term relationship that she had, so when we met I wasn’t quite sure if I was ready for a relationship,” he continued. “I didn’t think I was, but we met and hit it off. When she walked in I just thought she was the most beautiful woman I’ve seen in my life.”

While Tom and Gisele immediately hit it off, the early days of their relationship weren’t without struggle. “It was an interesting time because we found out that my ex-girlfriend was pregnant with my oldest son,” the former New England Patriots fan favorite recalled, referring to former Sex and the City actress Bridget Moynahan.

“I think that was a very … We were forced into this very important thing that was happening in our life at a new point in our relationship,” Tom added. “I found out a lot about Gisele through this experience and she found out a lot about me dealing with a situation that was, I would say, not a very easy one.”

Since then Tom and Gisele have a beautiful blended family with children John, 13, Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7.

